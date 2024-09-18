Advertisement
Badhir News: 11 killed in pager explosion in Lebanon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Badhir News: 11 people have died in Lebanon pagers blast. The terrorist organization Hezbollah was attacked in a way that it had never even thought about. This attack was a strike on the pager. More than 1200 pagers exploded simultaneously in Lebanon adjacent to Israel and more than 4000 were injured. Now Hezbollah has threatened to take revenge from Israel after this attack. Hezbollah issued a statement blaming Israel for the pager attack. Has been held responsible. and has threatened that he will pay the price for this.

