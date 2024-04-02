Advertisement
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon. See today, after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam, there has been an increase in the stir in the Aam Aadmi Party. Meanwhile, a total of 55 MLAs along with 6 party ministers met Sunita Kejriwal at her residence. The MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi are standing with Kejriwal.

