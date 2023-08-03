trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644184
Badhir News: After the petition of the Muslim side was rejected, the fear of digging in the mosque continued!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

