Badhir News: Allahabad High Court Refuses to Stay Puja At Gyanvapi Order

|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Badhir News: Puja has started in Vyas ji basement of Gyanvapi in Varanasi. Today for the second day also a large number of devotees are reaching the basement and offering prayers. On the other hand, the Muslim side had filed a petition in Allahabad HC to stop the puja. After which the Muslim side has once again suffered a setback.

