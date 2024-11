videoDetails

Badhir News: CCTV footage of Shahdara murder case surface

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Badhir News: On the night of Diwali, criminals shot an uncle and his nephew in Shahdara area of ​​Delhi. The nephew died on the spot. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The attackers came on a scooter and fled after shooting.