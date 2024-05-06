Advertisement
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Badhir News: After the action of the Enforcement Directorate in Jharkhand, the problems of State Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam have increased. ED raided 9 places in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to sources, more than Rs 20 crore in cash has been recovered from Sanjeev Lal's residence. Counting of rupees is going on.

