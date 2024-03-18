NewsVideos
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav admits to arranging ‘snake venom’ at parties - Sources

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Badhir News: Noida Police has arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake poisoning case. Last year, Noida Police had registered an FIR in Sector 39. Today Elvish Yadav was called for questioning, after which he was arrested. According to sources, Elvish Yadav has confessed to his crime.

