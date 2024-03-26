Advertisement
Badhir News: 'firstly two Muslims raised slogans of Jai Hind',says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Badhir News: Rally was taken out in Malappuram, Kerala against CAA. In this rally, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, the slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were first raised by two Muslims. On which Sudhanshu Trivedi has retaliated.

