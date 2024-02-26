trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725258
Badhir News: Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder to be probed by CBI

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Badhir News: INLD's Haryana Chief Nafe Singh was shot dead. In the Nafe Singh Rathi murder case, a case has been registered against 7 people including former MLA Naresh Kaushik and some others. Police have registered the case and started investigation. Now CBI will investigate this matter.

