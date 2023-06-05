NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident Update: 'Fault' in the signal caused the train accident?
12:56
Odisha Train Accident Update: 'Fault' in the signal caused the train accident?
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
1:58
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
2:22
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
1:45
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
Kharge's letter with 5 questions on Balasore accident, who benefits from the political train?
1:29
Kharge's letter with 5 questions on Balasore accident, who benefits from the political train?

Trending Videos

12:56
Odisha Train Accident Update: 'Fault' in the signal caused the train accident?
1:58
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
2:22
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
1:45
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
1:29
Kharge's letter with 5 questions on Balasore accident, who benefits from the political train?
odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,train accident,odisha train accident today,train accident news odisha,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,train accident news,train accident in odisha today,coromandel express train accident live,train accident live updates,coromandel express train accident,odisha train news,odisha train accident news,train accident in odisha live,train accident live news,Train accident Odisha,