Badhir News: NDA suffered a major setback in the assembly by-elections.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Badhir News: The results of the by-elections held on 13 assembly seats are almost out. Congress has won 1 out of 3 seats in Himachal Pradesh. CM Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur has won from Dehra seat. While Hamirpur seat has come in BJP's account. Congress is leading on the third seat. At the same time, Congress is in possession of both the seats in Uttarakhand. All four seats in Bengal are in the bag of TMC. TMC has won two seats, while it is leading on 2 seats.

