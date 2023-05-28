NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament
8:40
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament

Trending Videos

6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
8:40
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament
amit shah on new parliament,political,pm modi to install sengol on parliament,the national on demand,rahul gandhi on new parliament building,amit shah on sengol,amit shah on nehru getting sengol,tamilnadu golen sengol on new parliament building,daljit s cheema on new parliament inauguration,owaisi on new parliament,special about new parliament building,badhir news zee news,Badhir News,Zee Badhir News,sengol in new parliament,Zee News,parliament controversy,