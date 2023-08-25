trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653597
Badhir News: PM Modi on a one-day tour of Greece - met the Prime Minister of Greece

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
PM Modi Greece Breaking: PM Modi is on a visit to Greece, here PM Modi met the President of Greece. PM Modi said that terrorism has been discussed with Greece, after 40 years an Indian Prime Minister has visited Greece. The PM also mentioned the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 here. PM Modi said that this is the success of the entire human race.
