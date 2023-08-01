trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643334
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Badhir News,Bihar caste census,nitish kumar caste census update,Bihar caste census,bihar caste census latest news,bihar caste census survey,bihar caste census hearing,caste census bihar,caste census,bihar caste census important decision,Bihar caste survey,bihar caste census in patna high court,caste census in bihar,caste census patna high court verdict,caste census in bihar news,caste census in bihar today news,patna high court on caste census,