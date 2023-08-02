trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643782
Badhir News: VHP announced on Nuh violence, Supreme Court issued notice!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Nuh-Mewat Violence Updates: Congress questioned the permission of the procession itself
play icon1:6
Nuh-Mewat Violence Updates: Congress questioned the permission of the procession itself
Nuh Violence Latest Updates: Raising slogans, 600 to 700 rioters attacked with weapons!
play icon2:47
Nuh Violence Latest Updates: Raising slogans, 600 to 700 rioters attacked with weapons!
Nuh Violence Big Update: Big announcement of Bajrang Dal, rally will be taken out at 23 places against violence
play icon1:8
Nuh Violence Big Update: Big announcement of Bajrang Dal, rally will be taken out at 23 places against violence
Nuh Violence: CM Khattar got angry on the question of journalists
play icon3:2
Nuh Violence: CM Khattar got angry on the question of journalists
Haryana is burning with the fire of violence!
play icon3:35
Haryana is burning with the fire of violence!

