Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Badhir News: Preparations for Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple are almost complete. Security arrangements are also tight, meanwhile amazing pictures of the lighting of Ram temple have emerged.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
Play Icon2:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus
Play Icon4:15
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus
Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration
Play Icon6:0
Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
Play Icon2:28
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit
Play Icon3:36
Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

