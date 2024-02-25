trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724963
Badhir News: 'Zero tolerance policy towards those who...',says CM Yogi on Paper Leak

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Badhir News: STF action has started in the police exam paper leak case. STF has arrested an accused in the case. Police has arrested Neeraj Yadav from Ballia. After the resentment of the candidates yesterday, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to cancel the UP Police Constable exam. Now the exam will be held again after 6 months. Now CM Yogi has given a big statement on paper leak mafia.

