Bajrang Bali’s mace fell on BJP itself: Sanjay Raut on early trends of Karnataka Polls Resul

| Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reacted to the early trends of the Karnataka Elections Results on May 13. He said that whatever is happening in Karnataka is exactly what is going to take place in 2024. “If Congress is winning in Karnataka then it is the defeat of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Seeing their defeat, they fielded Bajrang Bali but his mace fell on the BJP itself. What is happening in Karnataka is what will happen in 2024,” said Sanjay Raut.