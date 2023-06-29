NewsVideos
Bakrid 2023: Uproar over goats kept tied in the parking lot of the society! BMC took this action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Bakrid Row: On Bakrid, there has been a ruckus in another society in Mumbai regarding keeping goats for sacrifice in the society. After which BMC shifted about 50-60 goats to another place.

