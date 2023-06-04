NewsVideos
videoDetails

Balasore Train Accident: The guilty will not be able to escape, PM Modi's warning on the accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
PM Modi assured after visiting the spot in Balasore. He said that no guilty will be spared. There will be a high-level inquiry into the entire incident.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident
1:26
Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
1:2
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
3:19
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
6:1
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Jyotish Guru: Know with the help of which planets a house is built?
3:41
Jyotish Guru: Know with the help of which planets a house is built?

Trending Videos

1:26
Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident
1:2
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
3:19
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
6:1
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
3:41
Jyotish Guru: Know with the help of which planets a house is built?
pm modi om Odisha Train Accident,Pm Modi on Rain Accident,Mansukh Mandavia,health minister of india,Ashwini Vaishnaw,बालासोर ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट,odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,odisha train news,train accident in odisha live,coromandel express train accident live,odisha rail accident,train accident live news,odisha train accident live,