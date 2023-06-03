NewsVideos
Balasore Train Accident: 'Will not spare the culprits' says PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
233 people were killed and around 900 injured in the horrific train accident in Odisha. PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have reached the accident site to personally monitor the situation.

