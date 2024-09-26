Advertisement
Baldeogarh Fort: The secret of the fort! Baldeogarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Baldeogarh Fort: Baldeogarh Fort located in Ajmer, Rajasthan is a place of historical and mythological importance. This fort was built by Alghuraiji, son of the Amer King, which is claimed to have been built in the 10th century. Stories of immense treasure are prevalent in this fort, in which it is said that the treasure is buried in tunnels and underground. Even the treasure of Raja Bakhtawar Singh is claimed. Another feature of this fort is white snakes, which are believed to be responsible for the protection of wealth. Apart from this, there is also a mysterious blind well in the fort, about which stories are prevalent that this well pulls people towards itself. Popular stories about the well - 'The well pulls people towards itself'. Claim of tunnels till Bhangarh.

