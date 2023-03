videoDetails

Baleshwar Mahadev Temple's Roof Collapses, Rescue Operation Underway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

A case of horrific accident has come to light from Baleshwar Mahadev Mandi of Indore. On the occasion of Ram Navami, about 25 people have fallen due to the collapse of the stepwell of the temple. Let us inform that the Indore police is engaged in the rescue operation. Know the current situation in detail in this report.