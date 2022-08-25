Balikuda Village in Puri's low-lying regions are still covered in floodwater
Parts of Odisha are still being battered by heavy rain on August 24. In Pipili Tehsil of the Puri district, low-lying sections of Balikuda Village are still underwater. Flash floods are an issue for locals, farmers, and animals.
Parts of Odisha are still being battered by heavy rain on August 24. In Pipili Tehsil of the Puri district, low-lying sections of Balikuda Village are still underwater. Flash floods are an issue for locals, farmers, and animals.