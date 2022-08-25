NewsVideos

Balikuda Village in Puri's low-lying regions are still covered in floodwater

Parts of Odisha are still being battered by heavy rain on August 24. In Pipili Tehsil of the Puri district, low-lying sections of Balikuda Village are still underwater. Flash floods are an issue for locals, farmers, and animals.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
