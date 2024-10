videoDetails

Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

The biggest Durga Puja has been banned in Nadia, West Bengal. The puja committee has accused the administration of non-cooperation. Nadiya wanted to build a 112 feet Durga statue but Mamata government cited law and order and did not give permission for the 112 feet statue.