Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge to be named after Veer Savarkar

|Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 28 announced that Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named as ‘Veer Savarkar Setu’. While addressing reporters, Shinde said, “Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after VD Savarkar and will be known as Veer Savarkar Setu.”

