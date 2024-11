videoDetails

Bangladesh Jamaat E Islami And Other Anti India Leaders Reached Beijing As China Asked For Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Amidst the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Jinping is playing a different game against India. The fundamentalists of Bangladesh have made life difficult for Hindus in Bangladesh. He is getting a red carpet welcome in China.