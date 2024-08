videoDetails

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Attacks on Hindus have increased amid the Bangladesh violence. ISKCON has issued a statement expressing concern over the violence. ISKCON Vice President Radha Raman has said that tonight is a tough night for Hindus and pray for them.