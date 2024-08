videoDetails

Bangladesh Protesters Attack Hindu Homes

Sonam | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 09:40 PM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Attack on Hindus in many areas of Bangladesh. Amidst the Bangladesh violence, India's Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that infiltration will not be allowed into India. Amit Shah said that BSF is fully prepared. Let us tell you that a coup has taken place in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country and her plane has landed in India.