Bangladesh Student issues ultimatum to Judges

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

Bangladesh Student Ultimatum: After the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, the agitating students have given an ultimatum. The agitating students of Bangladesh have given this ultimatum to the judges. In this ultimatum, the students asked the Chief Justice of Bangladesh and other judges to resign. For this, an ultimatum has been given till this evening.