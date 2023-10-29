trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681475
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Uproar against Sheikh Hasina government

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Bangladesh Breaking: There has been an uproar against the Sheikh Hasina government, violence has taken place in the rally of the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The miscreants torched dozens of vehicles and also vandalized government buildings. One policeman has died in this violence. More than 200 people including 41 security personnel have been injured. The opposition has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Follow Us

All Videos

Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
play icon2:48
Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
play icon9:13
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
Israeli blasts shooks Gaza
play icon5:47
Israeli blasts shooks Gaza
PM Modi talks with Misra's President over Israel Hamas War
play icon2:6
PM Modi talks with Misra's President over Israel Hamas War
Cylinder blast witnessed in Sangam Vihar
play icon1:0
Cylinder blast witnessed in Sangam Vihar

Trending Videos

Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
play icon2:48
Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
play icon9:13
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
Israeli blasts shooks Gaza
play icon5:47
Israeli blasts shooks Gaza
PM Modi talks with Misra's President over Israel Hamas War
play icon2:6
PM Modi talks with Misra's President over Israel Hamas War
Cylinder blast witnessed in Sangam Vihar
play icon1:0
Cylinder blast witnessed in Sangam Vihar
Bangladesh violence,2 people died,more than 200 injured,Bangladesh Violence news,Bangladesh Hinsa,Bangladesh,Bangladesh news,bangladesh latest news,Hindi News,Bangladesh violence,bangladesh latest news,bangladesh election news,bangladesh election 2024 update,bangladesh clash between two parties,Election in Bangladesh,bangladesh hindi news,bangladesh pm sheikh hasina update,bangladesh pm rally,Sheik Hasina,Bangladesh,BNP,Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,Bangladesh party in power awami league,Bangladesh government,Election in Bangladesh,Bangladesh general election in 2024 January,clash in Bangladesh capital Dhaka,policeman died in a clash with opposition party members in Bangladesh Dhaka,200 injured in Bangladesh clash,