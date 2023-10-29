trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681685
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Why did there be chaos in Dhaka before next year's elections?

Oct 29, 2023
Bangladesh Breaking: There has been an uproar against the Sheikh Hasina government, violence has taken place in the rally of the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The miscreants torched dozens of vehicles and also vandalized government buildings. One policeman has died in this violence. More than 200 people including 41 security personnel have been injured. The opposition has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The opposition has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It is being told that workers of BNP and Awasi League clashed with each other, after which a fight broke out on the road itself.
