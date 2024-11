videoDetails

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Extortion Demand for Rs 50 Lakh

Sonam | Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

Big news in the threat case to Akshara Singh. One accused arrested- Source. Accused arrested from Bhojpur- Source. Accused brought to Patna. Dispute came to light during the program. Akshara Singh was threatened by someone from the organizers' team and a phone call was made- Source.