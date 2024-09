videoDetails

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento vandalised

Sonam | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

There is news of vandalism in Swami Narayan temple in California, America... Anti-Hindu messages have been written on the walls of the temple, this is another incident in the series of continuous attacks on Hindu temples in America. Police has started investigating this matter. Temple officials and devotees have strongly condemned this attack and called it against religious harmony.