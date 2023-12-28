trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703585
Baseless Rumours : Tejashwi Yadav On Reports Of Lalan Singh's Resignation As JDU President

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Bihar's political landscape witnesses a surge in speculation as rumors circulate regarding the alleged resignation of JD(U) President, Lalan Singh. However, Bihar Deputy CM and prominent RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, has swiftly addressed these claims, dismissing them as "useless talks." Emphasizing the routine nature of national executive meetings within political parties, Yadav cited his own party's recent gathering in Delhi as an example. As the political discourse continues to unfold, attention now turns to JD(U)'s upcoming national executive meeting scheduled for December 29 in Delhi, shedding light on the party's internal dynamics and decision-making processes.

