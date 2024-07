videoDetails

Team India receives resounding welcome as they arrive Delhi

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Team India Return Back Home 2024: World champion Team India has returned to the country. And the team was given a grand welcome. There was a huge crowd at the airport. Apart from this, when the players reached the hotel, they were also seen doing Bhangra. Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit, Rishabh Pant were all seen dancing on the dhol.