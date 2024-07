videoDetails

Search for Baba underway in Hathras Stampede Incident

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Big news related to the incident in Hathras, UP The search for Baba is going on in many districts of UP including Mainpuri. Late night a team of UP Police also reached Ram Kuti Ashram. The police officer said that Baba is not in the ashram. The police had come here only for security check.