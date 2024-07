videoDetails

Know inside story of Baba Saakar Hari

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Baba Saakar Hari used to fool his followers by adopting every trick of hypocrisy. Let us tell you the story of his miraculous handpump. This is not Sunny Deol's handpump from the movie Gadar. Which drives away Pakistanis. This is Baba Saakar's handpump. Which makes millions of people drink the water of superstition. See our first report