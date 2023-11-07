trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685488
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
UN Chief António Guterres raised concerns over the killing of children in Gaza. He said that the Gaza Strip is becoming a graveyard for innocent children.
