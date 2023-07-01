trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629455
Beneficiaries Of Apartments Constructed On Property Seized From Mafia Don Atiq Ahmed Become Emotional

Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the flats for the poor in Prayagraj, UP on June 30. Flats have been built on land confiscated from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed 76 flats keys to the Beneficiaries.
