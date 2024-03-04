trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727345
Bengal Breaking: Party gives notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Bengal Breaking: Party has given notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. The party has sent him a show cause notice. Let us tell you that Kunal Ghosh had made remarks against MP Sudip Banerjee in front of the media last week. After this comment, Kunal Ghosh resigned from the post of party spokesperson.

