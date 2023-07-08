trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632508
BENGAL BREAKING: Police lathicharged election campaigners who had put up TMC banners

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
BENGAL BREAKING: In South 24 Parganas of Bengal, the police lathicharged those campaigning in the middle of the panchayat elections. Please tell that the accused were campaigning for independents by putting up TMC's banner.
