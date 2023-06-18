NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengal Breaking: The Governor of West Bengal visited violence-hit states

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Bengal Breaking: The Governor of West Bengal visited the violence-hit states, 5 people have died in the violence in the panchayat elections so far.

All Videos

Adipurush Controversy: Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, demand to ban the film
play icon6:36
Adipurush Controversy: Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, demand to ban the film
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Trees fell from Biporjoy in Rajasthan, water filled all around
play icon8:51
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Trees fell from Biporjoy in Rajasthan, water filled all around
Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
play icon3:32
Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
play icon3:26
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
play icon3:9
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru

Trending Videos

Adipurush Controversy: Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, demand to ban the film
play icon6:36
Adipurush Controversy: Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, demand to ban the film
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Trees fell from Biporjoy in Rajasthan, water filled all around
play icon8:51
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Trees fell from Biporjoy in Rajasthan, water filled all around
Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
play icon3:32
Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
play icon3:26
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
play icon3:9
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Bengal breaking,Bengal violence,governer visit,Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,bjp delegation meet governer,Bengal violence,bombazi,bengal hinsa,Bengal mai hinsa,Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,BJP,BJP News,West Bengal news,Hindi News,बंगाल में बमबाजी,बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा,बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव,bengal violence news,Bengal violence,bengal panchayat election violence,bengal panchayat election,Kolkata News,kolkata News in Hindi,Latest kolkata News,kolkata Headlines,कोलकाता Samachar,पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा का दौर,साउथ 24 परगना में आज भी बवाल जारी,पश्चिम बंगाल,बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव,तृणमूल कांग्रेस,West Bengal,Bengal panchayat Elections,Trinamool Congress,