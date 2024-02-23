trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724106
Bengal ED Raid update: Houses of Shahjahan Sheikh's close relatives set on fire

Feb 23, 2024
An incident of setting fire to the houses of people close to Shahjahan Sheikh has come to light. The villagers took this step against Shahjahan's close ones. It is being told that these huts were built by occupying the land of the villagers. Earlier, ED raids are going on at two places in Kolkata in the Sandeshkhali violence case. It is suspected that Shahjahan Sheikh has carried out a land scam through several businessmen.

