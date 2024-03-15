NewsVideos
Bengal News: Big statement from doctors on Mamata's injury

Mar 15, 2024
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from the hospital. Now a big statement has come from the doctors regarding the injury to Mamta's head and nose. He said that no one had pushed Mamata Banerjee. Mamta was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after her injury. He has three stitches on his head and forehead.

