Bengal Panchayat Chunav 2023: Congress captured TMC office

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Congress has occupied TMC office ahead of panchayat elections in Bengal. Congress party uprooted the flag while occupying the office and erased the name of TMC.

