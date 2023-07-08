NewsVideos
Bengal Panchayat Election: Big news regarding violence in Panchayat elections, 16 people died

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Bengal Panchayat Election: Big news is coming regarding violence in West Bengal Panchayat elections, so far 16 people have died in the violence. The BJP has criticized the Mamata government over the deaths in the panchayat elections.

