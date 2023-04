videoDetails

Bengal's Governor makes big statement over Rishra Train Attack

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

In West Bengal, after the stone pelting incident during Shobha Yatra, another similar incident has come to light in Rishra late night. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Bengal's Governor Bengal made a big statement regarding the stone pelting on the train and said, 'Only those who cause harm will be compensated, strict action will be taken against those who pelt stones'.