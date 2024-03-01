trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726580
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: CCTV Video Reveals Moment Massive Explosion Hit Cafe

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Disturbing CCTV footage from the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli captures the chaotic aftermath of a bomb blast. The blast occurred during a busy afternoon, leaving at least one woman injured and several others scrambling for safety. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the use of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the attack that injured nine people.

