Bengaluru Girl Murder Case: Arpit killed my daughter, father's big statement

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Bengaluru Software Engineer Murder Case: A case of brutal murder of a girl has come to light in Bengaluru. The girl who was murdered in Bangalore was a software engineer. In this case, her boyfriend Arpit has been accused of killing Akanksha. According to the information, Akanksha was a resident of Godavari Khani of Telangana. While the accused boy Arpit is a resident of Delhi. The two had befriended each other while working in a software company in Hyderabad. Akanksha's father has accused Arpit of murder.

